Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would endorse Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy for reelection, but only if the governor doesn't back U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's bid to return to the Senate.

Trump praised Dunleavy for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his “pushback against the Liberal Biden Administration.” But Trump said he wouldn't support Dunleavy if the governor were to recommend Alaska's senior senator for re-election.