Trump backers rally at Minnesota Capitol against Biden win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul on Wednesday to protest against the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reports the demonstration was heavy on speeches and chants in opposition to both the outcome of the presidential election and the emergency measures implemented in Minnesota to stop the spread of COVID-19. Few people in the crowd of up to 500 wore masks as Congress began the process of certifying Biden’s win.