Trump approves major disaster declaration for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Oregon due to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House announced Sunday.

The declaration orders federal assistance to aid state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The order is back-dated to Jan. 20 and brings to 18 the number of states with disaster declarations due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on March 8. On March 23, she issued an executive order directing residents to stay home to the maximum extent possible and ordered the closure of retail businesses where close personal contact is difficult to avoid, such as hair salons, gyms and theaters.

In other news, iconic Portland bookstore Powell's has re-hired some of its employees to fill an increase in online orders. Owner and CEO Emily Powell thanked the community for its support.

“Your kind words, messages of encouragement, ideas for perseverance, and orders for books have taken our breath away," she said in a statement.

The company laid off nearly 400 people on March 17 and shut all five of its bookstores. Powell said they have been able to re-hire more than 100 employees with full-time hours and benefits.

Through Saturday, the Oregon health department said the state had 479 people test positive for COVID-19 and 13 total deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in several weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.