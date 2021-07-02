Trudeau denounces church burnings, vandalism in Canada JIM MORRIS, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 3:33 p.m.
A headless statue of Queen Victoria is seen overturned and vandalized at the provincial legislature in Winnipeg, Friday, July 2, 2021. Her statue and a statue of Queen Elizabeth II were toppled on Canada Day during demonstrations concerning Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Kelly Geraldine Malone/The Canadian Press via AP)
A headless statue of Queen Victoria is seen overturned and vandalized at the provincial legislature in Winnipeg, Friday, July 2, 2021. Her statue and a statue of Queen Elizabeth II were toppled on Canada Day during demonstrations concerning Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Kelly Geraldine Malone/The Canadian Press via AP)
A statue of Queen Elizabeth II is seen overturned and vandalized at the provincial legislature in Winnipeg, Friday, July 2, 2021. Her statue and a statue of Queen Victoria were toppled on Canada Day during demonstrations concerning Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Kelly Geraldine Malone/The Canadian Press via AP)
The statue of English explorer Capt. James Cook was vandalized and removed from it's base and tossed into the inner harbor and replaced with red hand prints and a red dress in protest of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Victoria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)
A sign reading "Indigenous Lives Matter" is taped to a lamp post in front of a memorial to the victims of Canada's residential school system made up of shoes, teddy bears, orange shirts and other tributes placed on the steps outside the legislature, in Victoria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)
A sign reading "Indigenous Lives Matter" is taped to a lamp post in front of a memorial to the victims of Canada's residential school system made up of shoes, teddy bears, orange shirts and other tributes placed on the steps outside the legislature, in Victoria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)
People pay respects to the victims of Canada's residential school system amid shoes, teddy bears, orange shirts and other tributes placed on the steps outside the legislature, in Victoria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday denounced the burning and vandalism of Catholic churches that has followed discovery of unmarked graves and former schools for Indigenous children.
Several Catholic churches have recently been vandalized or damaged in fires following the discovery of more than 1,100 unmarked graves at the sites of three former residential schools run by the church in British Columbia and Saskatchewan that generations of Indigenous children had been forced to attend .