Trucking company owners sentenced for false federal reports

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The owners of two trucking companies that hauled refuse and scrap metal through Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been sentenced to a year of probation each for telling their employees to falsify federal truck safety reports.

Federal prosecutors say 54-year-old Leslie Cucino and 49-year-old Robert Cucino Jr., both of Foster, were also fined $1,250 each on Monday.

The Cucinos, owners of the now-closed CDE Corp. and Winsor Hill Hauling and Recycling Corp., admitted to directing truck drivers over a period of years not to report safety defects required on U.S. Department of Transportation vehicle inspection reports.

This allowed trucks in need of repair to remain on the road.

They previously pleaded guilty to failure to comply with Department of Transportation regulations.