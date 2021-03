DARIEN — A truck traveling on Interstate 95 ruptured a fuel tank that spewed diesel onto the highway and local roads late Sunday night, fire officials said.

Noroton Heights Fire Chief Zach McEwan said the department received a call for a reported fuel spill around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Fire units discovered the spill started in the area of Interstate 95 northbound near the Darien town line and ended at the northbound Darien rest area where a tractor trailer had a ruptured fuel tank.

The truck had exited the highway at Exit 10, turned right on Noroton Avenue, left on Hecker Avenue, and then got back on the highway, according to McEwan.

McEwan said the fire units stopped the truck’s leak. Cleanup efforts of the rest area, highway and town roads began immediately, he said.

“The fuel on the roadways caused slippery conditions in some areas and the quick actions of the Noroton Heights Fire Department prevented any known additional emergency calls related to the fuel spill,” McEwan said.

In an effort to assist fire personnel to remedy the hazardous roadway, NHFD activated a response from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and state sand trucks. All fire units cleared shortly after midnight while a company cleaned up the rest of the scene.

Assistant Fire Chief Jake Czelada said, “after consulting with DEEP it was determined we should not sweep the sand up or else the roads will remain hazardous.”

Czelada said the sand should work its way to the curb where “it should be OK to sweep after a day or two.”

The fire department advised nearby residents about the incident and warned drivers to use caution.

Bridgeport’s ACV Enviro responded to the scene and assisted with cleanup.