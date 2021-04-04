Truck owner behind deadly Taiwan railway crash apologizes HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press April 4, 2021 Updated: April 4, 2021 8:32 a.m.
1 of11 In this image taken from video, Lee Yi-hsiang, the driver of the truck that caused the train accident on Saturday, offers a public apology as he is led by police Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Hualien, Taiwan. Lee's truck slid into the path of an oncoming train, causing Taiwan's worst railway accident in decades that which killed dozens of people, and injuring hundreds more. (EBC via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 In this image taken from video, Lee Yi-hsiang, the driver of the truck that caused the train accident on Saturday, offers a public apology as he is led by police Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Hualien, Taiwan. Lee's truck slid into the path of an oncoming train, causing Taiwan's worst railway accident in decades that which killed dozens of people, and injuring hundreds more. (EBC via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits those injured in Friday's train derailment at a near by hospital in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Prosecutors in Taiwan on Saturday sought an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track and caused the country's worst rail disaster in decades, killing dozens and injuring more.(Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A distressed woman is carried away as families mourn for the victims in a train accident near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 The families of the victims in a train crash cry as they mourn near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A worker stands in front of the derailed train near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Rescue workers remove a part of the derailed train near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The owner of a construction truck that caused Taiwan's worst rail accident in decades, killing 48 people, apologized in tears while being led away from his home by police on Sunday. The unmanned truck’s emergency brake was not properly engaged, according to the government’s disaster relief center.
An investigation is underway as to how exactly Lee Yi-Hsiang's vehicle slid down onto the tracks Friday from a nearby construction site on the mountainous coast of eastern Hualien county. The truck was hit by a passenger train carrying 494 people, which derailed just before entering a tunnel, crushing many passengers inside the mangled train carriages.