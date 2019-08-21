Truck maker Hino celebrates new W.Va. assembly plant

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (AP) — Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Manufacturing has marked the opening of its new West Virginia assembly plant.

Hino (HEE'-no) Motors held a ceremony Wednesday in Mineral Wells at a former retail distribution center.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said on Twitter before the ceremony that one of his first trade trips as governor in 2005 was to Japan to recruit Hino Motors to North America. Manchin says "it's been a wonderful, wonderful success story."

Company President Takashi Ono has said the $100 million investment could create up to 250 new jobs.

For 12 years Hino Motors had assembled medium-duty trucks at a smaller facility 20 miles away in the Wood County community of Williamstown.

Hino Motors is owned by the Toyota Group and its American headquarters are in Novi, Michigan.