Truck driver sues over crash at Missouri railroad crossing

GREENFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas truck driver alleges in a lawsuit that two rail cars were "uncontrolled" when they struck his semi as he drove over a stretch of unmarked tracks in southwest Missouri in the dark.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Brandan Bunnel's lawsuit against BNSF Railway was moved this month from state to federal court.

The suit says the collision happened in April 2018 as Bunnel left a Dade County grain elevator after unloading cargo there. The suit says he suffered "serious, life-altering injuries" and that his truck was damaged when the rail cars slammed into the vehicle's passenger side.

The suit says that at the time the crossing had no signs indicating the crossing was there, but that stop signs and "private railroad crossing" signs have now been placed there.