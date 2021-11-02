Troubles at home shadow Biden's climate efforts abroad

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden is joining other world leaders in highlighting the importance of preserving forests as a force against global warming, whipping up ambitions at a U.N. climate summit abroad even as a coal-state U.S. senator is again threatening Biden's landmark climate legislation at home.
Comments by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that he still has doubts about Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, which includes $555 billion in provisions to combat climate change, come at an unfortunate time for the president.