Trooper shot during Cape Cod traffic stop; search underway

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the person or people who shot and injured a Massachusetts state trooper during a traffic stop on Cape Cod.

The trooper stopped a vehicle on Camp Street in Barnstable late Friday, said Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.

The vehicle took off after the shooting, Procopio said in an emailed statement.

The trooper, who is assigned to the Yarmouth barracks, was taken to a Boston hospital. His injuries weren't considered life-threatening, Procopio said.