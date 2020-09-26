Trooper parked along highway in Buffalo injured in crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper parked on a highway shoulder was seriously injured Saturday when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle, police said.

The trooper was waiting for a tow truck for a rental truck on Interstate-90 in Buffalo at about 5:40 a.m. when the patrol car was hit from behind by a sport-utility vehicle. The impact caused the patrol car to be pushed into the rental truck, according to state police.

The unidentified trooper was hospitalized for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Two people in the SUV were taken to hospital for minor injuries, according to state police.

Police said the investigation was continuing.