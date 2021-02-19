Tributes, performances galore at 'Premio Lo Nuestro' awards Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 12:24 a.m.
Natti Natasha exhibe su embarazo de seis meses al aceptar el Premio Lo Nuestro a la canción tropical del año por su colaboración con Romeo Santos "La mejor versión de mí" el jueves 18 de febrero de 2021 en Miami.
Jose Alberto "El Canario," from left, Nestor Torres and Gilberto Santarosa perform a tribute to Johnny Pacheco, pictured on screen, at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami.
MIAMI (AP) — Bad Bunny topped Univision's “Premio Lo Nuestro” awards with seven wins on a night that included a tribute to late Mexican singer-composer Armando Mazanero and performances by some of the biggest names in Latin music.
Among the winners at Thursday's show were pop singer Camilo and the Mexican band Grupo Firme, which took home five awards apiece. Karol G, Romeo Santos and Lenin Ramirez each won three awards.