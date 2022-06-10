Tribeca 'documusical' casts Rudy Giuliani's arc as opera

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW YORK (AP) — A new documentary about Rudy Giuliani premiering at the Tribeca Festival weaves in musical performances to give the ups and downs of the man once commonly referred to as “America’s Mayor” an operatic flavor.
“Rudy! A Documusical," directed by Jed Rothstein, is in large part a sober, conventional analysis of the unlikely trajectory of Giuliani's political life, from New York prosecutor, mayor and Sept. 11 hero to the pusher of bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election for then-President Donald Trump. But to fully convey the exaggerated highs and lows of Giuliani, Rothstein felt he needed a Greek chorus.