Trial set for man charged in Oklahoma officer's death

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a Tulsa man charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in the fatal shooting of one Tulsa police officer and the wounding of another.

Court documents show a June 7 trial date was scheduled on Monday for David Anthony Ware, 33, and that a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf as he stood silently in court.

Ware is charged in the June 29 shooting that killed Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounded Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. The shooting occurred during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Ware faces additional charges of drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Co-defendant Matthew Hall, who has also pleaded not guilty, faces a January trial date on charges of accessory to murder and accessory to shooting with intent to kill.