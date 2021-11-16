Trial set for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Fort Worth police officer faces a murder trial early next year for fatally shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home in 2019 while responding to a call about an open front door.
A Tarrant County judge on Tuesday scheduled Aaron Dean’s trial in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson for Jan. 10, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Jury selection is set to begin six days earlier, although Judge David Hagerman indicated he's expecting Dean's lawyers to seek a change of venue.