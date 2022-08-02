Trial delayed for man accused of killing Taiwanese woman

MONROE, La. (AP) — A trial has been delayed again for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Taiwanese woman who had just received a graduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe .

Quinton Tellis, 33, is now scheduled for trial in Ouachita Parish on Aug. 29 in the 2015 slaying of 34-year-old Ming-Chen Hsiao, the News-Star reported. He has previously gone on trial for the burning death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers, but jurors have twice deadlocked regarding that 2014 Mississippi killing.