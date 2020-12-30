Trees for trout: Eco-cyle Christmas trees in January to benefit marine life

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — Trout Unlimited is asking the community to help make the Norwalk River a healthier home for trout, turtles, heron and other aquatic animals by donating your Christmas tree to the annual “Trees for Trout” collection of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Trees can be dropped off at the Riverbrook YMCA at 404 Danbury Road in Wilton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 16. An additional drop off is being held at at Mianus River Park at 100 Merriebrook Lane in Stamford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 16. Follow the signs from the red barn across the bridge to the top of the hill for the drop-off location and turn around loop.