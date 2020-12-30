Skip to main content
Trees for trout: Eco-cyle Christmas trees in January to benefit marine life

Trout Unlimited volunteers Brett Amero and Rich Thibodeau unloaded Christmas trees for a previous Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited Trees for Trout collection. This year trees can be dropped off at the Riverbrook YMCA at 404 Danbury Road in Wilton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 16. An additional drop off is being held at at Mianus River Park at 100 Merriebrook Lane in Stamford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 16.

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — Trout Unlimited is asking the community to help make the Norwalk River a healthier home for trout, turtles, heron and other aquatic animals by donating your Christmas tree to the annual “Trees for Trout” collection of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Trees can be dropped off at the Riverbrook YMCA at 404 Danbury Road in Wilton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 16. An additional drop off is being held at at Mianus River Park at 100 Merriebrook Lane in Stamford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 16. Follow the signs from the red barn across the bridge to the top of the hill for the drop-off location and turn around loop.

A $10 suggested donation is recommended.

The trees will join hundreds of others being used to help stabilize streambanks, reduce erosion and create refuge habitat for wildlife. Each summer, volunteers with the Mianus Chapter anchor these pine trees in the river, creating a structure called a “conifer revetment” which helps trap silt in the river, rebuilds eroded banks and develops a narrower, deeper and cooler river that is better for the fish and wildlife living along the river.

Founded in 1975, the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a grassroots conservation nonprofit organization with more than 3,500 members and supporters in the towns of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgefield. The chapter works to protect and restore local rivers resources through active restoration projects, education initiatives and public advocacy.