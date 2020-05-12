Tree knocks out power for nearly 1,000 in Darien Tuesday

A large tree that fell took out power lines on Hollow Tree Ridge Road near the Noroton Heights Train Station Tuesday morning. Eversource said they got the report of the outage at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The power outages were up to about 1,000 at their height at about 12:30 p.m. As of 2:15 p.m., they were down to just under 120.

The tree was blocking the road and first responders were directing some traffic through the train station parking lot.

Eversource is currently on the scene trying to restore power for some customers, while also removing the tree and repairing lines.

According to Mitch Gross, spokesman for Eversource, current restoration is estimated at 2:15 p.m.