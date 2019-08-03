Tree-killing fungal disease found in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — State officials say a fungal disease local to Hawaii has been discovered on Oahu for the first time.

The Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources found the disease known as rapid ohia death on a dead ohia tree near schools in Honolulu.

Wildlife officials say the type of rapid ohia death found is the less aggressive of two types associated with the disease.

Officials say the more aggressive fungus was responsible for killing 90% of the trees on the Big Island.

Officials say the department has plans to use air and ground surveys to determine how widespread it is.

Wildlife officials say there is no known cure for the fungus and it can be spread in soil that sticks to footwear, gear and tires.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com