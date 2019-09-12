Treatment programs support, question proposed rules

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Operators of private adolescent residential treatment programs in Montana say they welcome state oversight, but the regulations being proposed won't meet the needs of such diverse programs.

State health officials said Thursday they're trying to create clear licensing requirements and establish minimum health and safety standards. The rules could take effect as early as October.

Officials with several treatment programs questioned requirements for some staff to be awake overnight, saying they don't accept children who need that level of supervision. Others argued they do not need a nurse on staff because they are providing treatment for behavioral issues, not medical care.

The legislature put the treatment programs under health department supervision effective July 1. Soon after, the agency removed 27 children from the Ranch for Kids in Rexford over escalating reports of abuse and neglect.