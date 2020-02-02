Transportation agency plans event for minority entrepreneurs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State transportation officials have planned an event next month in Springfield for minority and women-owned businesses.

The conference on Feb. 10-11 will offer workshops and seminars on topics including financing, insurance, cybersecurity and making a safe work environment.

Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said the state's $45 billion capital program will make things busier than ever for the agency.

“We are committed to making our projects more inclusive and competitive so we can get more Illinois businesses participating and reflecting the communities we serve," Osman said in a statement."

The conference is called, “Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward.”