Transgender woman sues after San Diego jail cell beating

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A transgender woman is suing the San Diego County Sheriff's Department after she was placed in a jail cell with three men and beaten so badly that her jaw was broken, according to the lawsuit.
Kristina Frost was “viciously attacked" by one man who punched her repeatedly in the face in the attack last November at the Men's Central Jail, required two surgeries and hasn't fully recovered, according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in federal court, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.