CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Janice Covington Allison, a transgender woman who became a strong Democratic activist on behalf of LGBT rights in North Carolina, has died at age 74.

Allison died Friday at Atrium Health Mercy hospital in Charlotte, according to a friend, September McCrady. McCrady, who had been in contact with Allison's wife, said on Monday that her health had declined with kidney troubles.