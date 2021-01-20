Transgender teen must use male name on offender registry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court rejected arguments Wednesday from a transgender teen who contended she shouldn't be forced to register as a sex offender because she has to use her male name on the registry in violation of her free speech rights.
The teen, identified only as Ella in court documents, was adjudicated delinquent in Shawano County after she sat on a half-blind autistic boy and sexually assaulted him in 2016. Ella identified as a male during the incident. Department of Corrections records indicate she was 6-foot-5 and weighed 345 pounds; the boy was 5-foot-10 and weighed 110 pounds.