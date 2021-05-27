Transgender sports ban bill headed to Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House overwhelmingly gave final passage Thursday to legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools, sending the measure to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to veto the bill.
The proposal by Franklinton Sen. Beth Mizell, the Senate's second-ranking Republican, passed both the House and Senate with veto-proof margins, a 29-6 vote in the Senate and a 78-17 bipartisan vote in the House on Thursday. But it's unclear if those coalitions would hold together to override a veto from Edwards, a Democrat who calls the bill discriminatory.