Transgender Salvadoran killed despite long search for safety MARCOS ALEMAN, Associated Press June 5, 2021 Updated: June 5, 2021 9:49 a.m.
A friend shows a digital picture of Zashy Zuley del Cid Velasquez on a mobile device, in San Miguel, El Salvador, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The 27-year-old Del Cid was shot dead April 25, sending shockwaves through the city's close-knit LGBTQ community. Salvador Melendez/AP
Venus Nolasco, director of the San Miguel LGBTQ collective "Pearls of the East," holds a hair side comb that belonged to her friend Zashy Zuley del Cid Velasquez, in San Miguel, El Salvador, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Rejected by her family, Del Cid fled her coastal village in 2014, the first of a series of forced displacements across El Salvador. She had hoped that in the larger city of San Miguel she could live as a transgender woman without discrimination and violence but there she was threatened by a gang. Salvador Melendez/AP
Venus Nolasco, director of the San Miguel LGBTQ collective "Pearls of the East," holds the parade costume that his friend Zashy Zuley del Cid Velasquez would wear on International Day Against Homophobia, in San Miguel, El Salvador, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Del Cid was shot in the back walking alone at night down the street. Passersby tried to help her and took her to a local hospital where she died on April 25. So far, police have made no arrests and Nolasco believes that like other hate crimes in the country "it will be forgotten; they're not interested in what happens to us." Salvador Melendez/AP
Members of the "Pearls of the East" parade squad perform marking the International Day Against Homophobia, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 17, 2021. The parade squad, in which Zashy Zuley del Cid Velásquez participated, started with some 50 people, but crime and forced displacement have shrunk it to 35, said Venus Nolasco, director of the San Miguel LGBTQ collective "Pearls of the East." Salvador Melendez/AP
Parade squad members of the LGBTQ collective "Pearls of the East" pose for a photo during festivities marking the International Day Against Homophobia, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 17, 2021. A report prepared by the organization found that gangs were responsible for nearly two-thirds of the violence against the LGTBQ community, while government authorities accounted for another 21%. Salvador Melendez/AP
Members of the LGBTQ community protest marking International Day Against Homophobia in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 17, 2021. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris identified anti-LGBTQ violence in Central America as one of the root causes of migration in the region during a virtual meeting with the president of neighboring Guatemala. Salvador Melendez/AP
Transgender Michelle participates in the International Day Against Homophobia festivities, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 17, 2021. Transgender migrants were present in the Central American caravans that attempted to reach the United States border in recent years, fleeing harassment, gang extortion, murder and police indifference to crimes against them. Even in those large migrant movements say they faced harassment from others. Salvador Melendez/AP
Wilson Escobar poses for a photo with a giant cutout of ID card, prior to the start of of an event marking International Day Against Homophobia in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 17, 2021. Since 1993 in El Salvador, a country of only 6.5 million inhabitants, more than 600 LGBTQ people have been killed. Salvador Melendez/AP
A rose motif throw covers the sofa that Zashy Zuley del Cid Velasquez used as a bed during the five months she stayed with her friend Venus Nolasco, director of the San Miguel LGBTQ collective "Pearls of the East", in San Miguel, El Salvador, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Del Cid moved away from San Miguel in a series of forced moves until the 27-year-old was shot dead on April 25, sending shockwaves through the close-knit LGBTQ community in San Miguel, the largest city in eastern El Salvador. Salvador Melendez/AP
SAN MIGUEL, El Salvador (AP) — Rejected by her family, Zashy Zuley del Cid Velásquez fled her coastal village in 2014, the first of a series of forced displacements across El Salvador. She had hoped that in the larger city of San Miguel she could live as a transgender woman without discrimination and violence, but there she was threatened by a gang.
She moved away from San Miguel then back again in a series of forced moves until the 27-year-old was shot dead on April 25, sending shockwaves through the close-knit LGBTQ community in San Miguel, the largest city in eastern El Salvador.