Transfer of Maine country club will conserve 175 acres

YORK, Maine (AP) — A golf club in southern Maine said it will conserve about 175 acres along a river as part of its acquisition of a country club.

The York Golf and Tennis Club said it has accepted a transfer of the York Country Club's 186-acre property and all holdings. The tennis club said it has agreed to permanently conserve about 175 acres of the land to make sure it remains undeveloped and accessible to the community for recreation.

The property is located along the York River. Representatives for the York Golf and Tennis Club released a statement that the transfer is “one of the most significant conservation projects in York's history.”

The York Country Club opened in 1900. Maine Coast Heritage Trust will hold the conservation easement on the land, the organizations said.