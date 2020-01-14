Train station parking wait list renewals due Feb. 1

The town of Darien has announced wait list letters for train station parking have been mailed and a response is required, along with an annual $10 processing fee to stay on the list.

If a resident holds a spot on the waiting list, they must be renewed by Feb. 1, 2020 to keep their place on the parking wait list.

To renew online visit: https://darienpermits.nsolutions.com/search_wait_list.asp

There are two train stations in the Town of Darien--the Noroton Heights Train Station and the Darien Train Station.

To get on the waiting list for an annual parking permit at either the Noroton Heights Train Station or the Darien Train Station (Leroy West Lot), call 656-7330 between 9 and 3 p.m. weekdays or visit https://darienpermits.nsolutions.com/. There are separate waiting lists for each lot. You can may be on both waiting lists. There is an annual fee of $10 to remain on the waiting list. The lot at the Noroton Heights Train Station is operated by the Town of Darien, but it is owned by the State of Connecticut and therefore non-residents can hold a Noroton Heights Lot permit. The Leroy West Lot at the Darien Train Station is owned by the Town of Darien and only Darien residents may hold permits for the Leroy West Lot.

One must be a resident of Darien at the time they are offered the opportunity to purchase a Leroy West Lot permit and while you hold a Leroy West Lot permit. Leroy West Lot permit holders who move out of Darien must relinquish that permit.

If you have questions please email: parkingadmin@darienct.gov or call 203-656-7330.