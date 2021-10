QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A conductor on a Massachusetts commuter rail train is suing the company that runs the system, alleging that a malfunctioning door amputated part of his right ring finger.

Allen Chin, of Quincy, is suing Keolis Commuter Services LLC for $220,000, split between $60,000 in medical expenses and $160,000 in current and future wage losses, The Patriot Ledger reported Friday.