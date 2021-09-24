Trail building school on Nevada-Utah line would be US' first

ELY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Great Basin Institute has been awarded a federal grant to begin planning the creation of what the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says is the nation's first professional recreational trail-building school.
The department announced the $160,000 grant Thursday from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It will be used to fund feasibility studies, economic analyses and other preliminary work to support creation of a trail-building school in Ely near Great Basin National Park.