Tractor-trailer driver rescued after vehicle lands in water
WOOLWICH, Maine (AP) — Police say a tractor-trailer driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove off an embankment into water near Route One in Maine.
The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened before 6 a.m. Thursday. A deputy says 60-year-old driver Steven Brown, of Providence, Rhode Island, appears to have fallen asleep and gone off the road.
Police say Brown was trapped until he could be rescued by a boat. He was taken to a hospital for undisclosed injuries.
WCSH-TV reports Brown was transporting medical supplies in the tractor-trailer.
Police say they're still investigating the crash.
