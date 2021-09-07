Skip to main content
News

Towson University: Officer on leave after shooting

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson University has placed a veteran campus police officer on paid leave after a triple shooting on campus over the weekend, the university announced Tuesday.

After an initial review, the officer was suspended pending a full investigation into whether "established procedures” were performed during an unsanctioned gathering on campus that attracted hundreds of people and where three people, including one student, were shot early Saturday, the university said in a news release.

The injured student has been released from the hospital and officials said they look forward to her return to campus.

More than 500 people were present during an unsanctioned gathering in a part of campus known as Freedom Square when the shooting happened, according to Baltimore County police, the lead investigators of the shooting. County police have asked people to come forward with video and new details on what preceded the shooting.