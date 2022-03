DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The town of Durham has voted to remove a dam on the Oyster River, after more than a decade of discussion and a failed petition effort to save it.

The vote at Tuesday's town elections to remove the Mill Pond dam was approved 1,706 to 596. It followed a September vote by the Durham Town Council to remove the 140-foot-long (42.6 meters) dam, which was developed at the turn of the century to supply water power. It no longer does so.