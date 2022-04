EDEN, N.Y. (AP) — A town supervisor in rural western New York said someone threw a “partial pipe bomb” into her home in an apparent effort to persuade her to drop her bid for Erie County Clerk.

Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman said Friday that the device, on which several threats were written, was thrown into her home about 3 a.m. March 28 while her family was sleeping. It did not explode.