Town rejects request for declaration of climate emergency

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town has rejected calls from a local group to declare a climate emergency.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the group, Brattleboro Common Sense, had pitched the emergency declaration at previous Select Board meetings.

It was rejected in a 3-2 vote Tuesday.

The declaration called for the town to strive for zero emissions by 2030. Among other things, it sought regular reports from a sustainability coordinator and for the board to hear ideas for solutions.

A proponent of the declaration says it would put Brattleboro at the forefront of climate rescue movements.

The board vice chairman called the declaration vague and said it assumes power and authority the board doesn't have. He pointed to the fact that the town is getting about 90% of its electricity from renewable sources.

