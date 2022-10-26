Darien officials agree to settle lawsuit over controversial Parklands housing development plan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — A contentious legal battle is coming to a close after residents, the developer and town officials all approved a compromise to reduce the size and number of apartments in the plan for the controversial Parklands housing complex.
In April, six residents filed a lawsuit against the town Planning & Zoning Commission and Parklands LLC owner Robert Gillon after the controversial approval of a plan to redevelop the mostly vacant office building at 3 Parklands Drive into a 60-unit apartment building.