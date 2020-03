Town offers list of Darien grocery stores, restaurants offering take out, curbside pick up, delivery

The Town of Darien has issued a list of restaurants and groceries stores offering take out, curbside and home delivery.

All CT Stop & Shop’s will be open for seniors (60 years old or better) from 6- 7:30am, daily, before opening to the public.

Palmer’s Market is offering emergency grocery delivery (cost $10) to assist homebound, under quarantine or high risk individuals. 203-655-2077

Establishments open for Take-Out ONLY:

Bertucci’s, 54 Post Road, 203-655-4299, hours: 12 - 8pm

Caffe Nero, 1071 Post Road

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 71 Post Road, 203-662-9228, *3rd party delivery*

Darien Diner, 275 Post Road, 203-655-3181, hours: 8am - 4pm

Darien Seafood Market, 1941 Post Road

Duchess, 306 Post Road, take out & drive-thru

Dunkin Donuts, 967 Post Road

Fisherman’s Net, 11 Old Kings Highway North

Fjord Fish Market, 1015 Boston Post Road

Flour Water Salt Bread, 20 Grove Street

Gofer Ice Cream, 1020 Post Road

Green & Tonic, 1098 Post Road, *Uber Eats*

Jake’s Place, 4 Ledge Road, 203-655-2305

Jennifer’s Kitchen, 284 Tokeneke Road

Louie’s Italian Restaurant, 10 Center Street, 203-309-5818, limited menu, take out 4 - 9pm

Mama Carmella’s, 1981 Post Road, 203-655-9004

Mangia’s Deli, 72 Tokeneke Road, 203-202-9922

Nino’s, 390 Post Road, 203-325-1856, possible delivery

Papa Joe’s, 1973 Post Road, 203-655-1330

Scena, 1077 Post Road, 203-662-3226 *limited menu*

Shake Shack, 1340 Post Road, 203-614-1411 & app ordering

Starbuck’s, 815 Post Road

Steam, 971 Post Road, 203-656-2555, *Grub Hub*

Subway, 22 Heights Road, *3rd party delivery*

Sugar Bowl, 1033 Post Road, 203-655-1259, *limited menu*

Thai Time, 25 Old Kings Highway North, 203-202-9095, www.thaitimect.com

Uncle’s Deli, 1041 Post Road, 203-655-9701 & www.unclesdeli.com

Vavala’s Deli, 156 Heights Road, 203-655-4370 & www.myvavalasdeli.com

Take-out & curbside delivery:

Browne & Co, 865 Post Road, 203-656-1920

Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 800 Post Road, 203-202-9401

Flour Water Salt Bread, 20 Grove Street, *curb side by online order ONLY*

Four Forks, 7 Tokeneke Road, 203-202-7576

Goose, 972 Post Road, 203-656-2600, limited menu, 12:30 - 7:30pm

Meatball & Company, 20 Center Street, 203-309-5600 *3rd party delivery also*

Michael Joseph’s, 1405 Post Road, 203-656-9616 Roost, 1950 Post Road, 203-309-5549, 8a-4p, 4-5p dinner only; *Uber Eats*

SoNo Baking Company, 49 Tokeneke Road, 203-309-5401

Take-out, curbside delivery & home delivery:

Aux Delices, 25 Old Kings Highway North, online ordering, 203-662-1136

Bistro BALDANZA, 1020 Post Road, 203-309-5777

Bodega Taco Bar, 980 Post Road, 203-655-8500, delivery 5-8:30pm, curb 12-9p

Bugers + Pies, 55 Old Kings Highway North, 203-655-2030

Coromandel Cuisine of India, 25 Old Kings Highway North, 203-662-1213

Darien Butcher Shop, 13 Grove Street, 203-202-9664, curbside & delivery after 3pm

Darien Diner, 275 Post Road, 203-655-3181, hours: 8am - 4pm

Giovanni’s, 2748 Post Road, 203-325-9979, *delivery through UberEats*

Heights Pizza, 882 Post Road, 203-656-3200

Hibachi Sushi Ya, 111 Old Kings Highway North, 203-655-4995

Little Thai Kitchen, 4 West Avenue, 203-662-0039

Mama Carmella’s, 1981 Post Road, 203-655-9004 *delivery if needed*

Post Corner Pizza, 847 Post Road, 203-655-7721

Rory’s, 416 Post Road, 203-655-9453

Ten Twenty Post, 1020 Post Road, 203-655-1020

Tengda Asian Bistro, 25 Old Kings Highway North, 203-656-1688

Upper Crust, 980 Post Road, 203-655-7566, **NO CASH PAYMENTS**

I-95 North & South Rest Areas (ALL TO-GO - SEATING AREA CLOSED)

Chipotle (North)

Dunkin Donuts

McDonalds

Drive-Thru Open Sbarro, 11a-8p Subway North - 24 hour take out

Subway South - 10pm closing

Taco Bell