CANCELED: Town of Darien has canceled drive-through coronavirus testing

Workers from Murphy Medical Associates administer drive-thru screenings for the coronavirus on a private lot in Stamford, Conn. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Murphy Medical Associates has been offering drive-thru testing for the coronavirus at locations in Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, and Stratford. An appointment must be approved and booked in advance to be tested.

UPDATE: Darien’s drive-through testing has been canceled, according to a tweet from First Selectman Jayme Stevenson. The testing was to start Thursday. Some neigbhors expressed complaints with the location of testing so close to their home on social media.

In a press release from Town Hall, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and Department of Health Director David Knauf said “We appreciate the important work being done by Murphy Medical Associates to provide testing to our residents at their other locations.”

“Please visit the Murphy Medical website at www.greenwichdocs.com for locations and times of testing,” theys aid.

Additional testing sites offered include:

Bridgeport Hospital - Ahlbin Center garage, 226 Mill Hill Ave., Bridgeport, Monday-Friday from 8 AM - 5 PM, Saturday & Sunday from 9 AM - 3 PM. Opens 3/17/20.

Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - Parking lot A of the hospital, 365 Montauk Ave., New London, Monday - Friday from 9 AM - 5 PM, weekend times to be determined. Opens 3/17/20.

Yale New Haven Hospital - 150 Sargent Drive, New Haven, Monday - Friday from 8 AM - 4:30 PM. Opens 3/17/20.

Greenwich Hospital - located on hospital property in the lower level physician parking lot off of Lake Avenue (hospital address is 5 Perryridge Road). Monday - Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM, Saturday & Sunday from 9 AM - 3 PM. Opened last week.

If residents or providers have any questions, please call the Covid-19 Call Center at 203-ASKYNHH.

ORIGINAL STORY: In partnership with Murphy Medical Associates, the Town of Darien is pleased to announce the establishment of a drive-through COVID-19 test site in the lower parking lot at Darien Town Hall, located at 2 Renshaw Road.

You do not have to be a Darien resident.

“We think it is a really important service to provide to our local community,” First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said.

Stevenson said she and the town’s health department reached out to Murphy Medical Associates after hearing they had set up a similar testing area in Greenwich.

This is one of the first such sites in Connecticut. It is important to note that those who want to be tested must be pre-screened and have a pre-set appointment approved by the testing organization.

Testing is only being offered to those who have doctor’s orders and are approved through an on-line screening process at https://coronatestct.com.

Those who come to the site without an appointment will be turned away.

Scheduled Testing at the Darien Town Hall location will be as follows:

1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday & Saturday, March 19 through March 21

1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, March 23 through March 28

 Other dates may be added as needed Please be aware that results from screening will

Results from screening will not be immediately available as specimens need to be sent to a laboratory for testing. There may be up to a four-day period between testing and receiving your results. The Town of Darien is pleased to facilitate this important community service. For questions, please contact Murphy Medical Associates directly at 203-658-6051.

Murphy Medical Associates provides acute primary care to men, women, and adolescents living in Greenwich, Stamford, Stratford, Connecticut and throughout Fairfield County.