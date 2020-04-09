Town of Darien to honor health workers, first responders with bell ringing, clapping

Darien churches, like Christ Community Church on the Post Road, are invited to join in a church bell ringing along with clapping and emergency responders blowing horns on Saturday night. Darien churches, like Christ Community Church on the Post Road, are invited to join in a church bell ringing along with clapping and emergency responders blowing horns on Saturday night. Photo: Susan Shultz /Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Susan Shultz /Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Town of Darien to honor health workers, first responders with bell ringing, clapping 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Town of Darien is asking the community to participate in a group effort Saturday to honor health care professionals and first responders.

On Saturday, April 11, from 7 to 7:05 p.m., the town churches will ring their bills and first responders will be out on the streets honking and blowing horns.

Residents are invited to “stand on your front lawn or your front steps and ring cowbells, shake holiday ells, bang pots and pans or simply clap hands. Wave to your friends and neighbors” according to a press release from First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

New York City residents are holding a nightly 7 p.m. clapping session for its medical workers. Begun on Friday, March 27, residents and others share videos with the hashtag, #ClapBecauseWeCare.

Darien residents are welcome to share their videos at editor@darientimes.com.

“Let’s all show your town spirit, share our thanks, and enjoy some smiles and waves, at a distance, as we all come together for a few moments to celebrate the heroes among us, and spread good cheer,” the press release said.