Town of Darien releases summer paving schedule

The town of Darien has released its summer paving schedule.

Preparatory work will precede the paving on all of the roads listed above. Dates listed include milling and paving. Road surfaces will have raised structures during these dates.

Residents should avoid these roads if possible during these times or use extra caution if traveling on these roads. The above schedule is based on favorable weather conditions.

Emergency access will be available at all times. Darien police officers will be present to direct traffic and assist area residents during construction. Driveway access will be limited during paving operations.

However, no single driveway should be closed for more than an hour. On-street parking will be suspended during paving operations. Minor traffic delays are likely. Residents should plan travel accordingly.

For further information, call the Department of Public Works at 203-656-7346.