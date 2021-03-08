'Tough year' for 1st Conn. resident diagnosed with COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Chris Tillett says he is still coping with health problems one year after become the first Connecticut resident to be diagnosed with COVID-19, but the experience has brought a new optimism to life.
The former Wilton resident tested positive for COVID-19 on March 8, 2020, and spent three weeks at Danbury Hospital, including 10 days in a coma and on a ventilator. He was 45 at the time, with a wife and 4-month-old twin boys. Doctors used experimental treatments, including anti-malaria and anti-HIV drugs, in efforts to save his life.