Topeka man found dead among recycling materials

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead among recycling materials at a landfill.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the body of 62-year-old Paul A. Vigil of Topeka was discovered by employees Monday morning inside a building at Rolling Meadows Landfill.

Police did not disclose the cause of death. A police spokeswoman said the death did not occur at the landfill, but did not elaborate.

The landfill is outside of Topeka city limits.