Topeka Zoo changes annual fundraisers in wake of outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Topeka Zoo has announced it will make changes to two major fundraisers as officials look to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The zoo announced the changes Sunday, television station KSNT reported. The Roar & Pour Wine Fest will now be held online as a virtual event on April 25. The events raffles, art auction and giveaways will take place on the zoo's Facebook page as a live event. Refunds are being offered to those who bought tickets, but the zoo is offering special delivery of mini wine bottles and cheese samples to those who hold on to the tickets.

The zoo’s annual Brew At the Zoo, which had been scheduled for June 6, has been pushed to July 24. Those who already bought tickets will receive new tickets with the rescheduled date. The zoo is also offering refunds for those who want them.