Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Aug. 14, 2022 Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 8:44 a.m.
FILE - Attorney Drew Findling makes remarks regarding his client, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, during a news conference outside of the Richard B. Russell Federal building in Atlanta, April 27, 2021.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
FILE - Former White House counsel Don McGahn departs after appearing for questioning behind closed doors by the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2021.
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses a South Carolina GOP dinner July 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.
ATLANTA (AP) — In the state investigation spurred by then-President Donald Trump's call to Georgia’s top election official, people who have been called to testify — or who might be — about potential interference in the 2020 presidential contest are turning to high-profile lawyers.
It was Trump's conversation with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, that was the catalyst for the state inquiry, and now Trump has hired Drew Findling, one of Atlanta's most prominent criminal defense attorneys who is perhaps best known for representing rap stars.