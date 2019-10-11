Top Pompeo aide resigns, adding to tumult over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A career foreign service officer who served as a top adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has resigned, adding to the tumult in the State Department over the Trump administration's handling of Ukraine and treatment of diplomats.

Pompeo's de facto chief of staff, Michael McKinley, announced his retirement after a nearly four-decade career as an American diplomat. McKinley told colleagues he was leaving for personal reasons, and officials did not directly link his departure to the Ukraine situation that is now at the center of an impeachment probe.

McKinley's resignation took effect Friday, the same day the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine told congressional investigators that she had been removed from her post due to political pressure from the White House.