BOSTON (AP) — A former top official in the Latin Kings gang's internal disciplinary system pleaded guilty Tuesday to racketeering charges, federal prosecutors in Boston said.

Gregory Peguero-Colon, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy, prosecutors said. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for June 9.