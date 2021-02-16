Tokeneke fifth grader wins DAR Essay Contest

David E. Polett / Contributed photo

DARIEN — Tokeneke School student Georgina Cappella won first place in Darien’s Good Wife’s River Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution 2021 fifth grade essay contest. Her winning essay is now entered into the CT State DAR Essay Competition.

Tokeneke student Madeline Wren won second place while Royle School student, Noa Durocher-Pyun placed third. Honorable mention went to Hindley School student Momo Schoenemann and Tokeneke student, Cara McElrea. DAR Essay Certificates and Barrett Bookstore Gift Certificates, generously donated by owner Sheila Daley, were mailed to all fifth grade winners by essay contest chairman Sandi MacPherson.