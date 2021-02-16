Skip to main content
Tokeneke fifth grader wins DAR Essay Contest

Staff
DAR fifth grade essay contest winners gathered socially distanced on the front steps of the Noroton Presbyterian Church. Second place winner Madeline Wren; front, left, first place winner Georgina Cappella; with third place winner, Noa Durocher-Pyun. At back are honorable mention winners Momo Schoenemann and Cara McElrea. The DAR usually hosts a reception at the Noroton Presbyterian Church Parlor for student winners, their parents, and teachers, but due to the pandemic this year's event was not held.

David E. Polett / Contributed photo

DARIEN — Tokeneke School student Georgina Cappella won first place in Darien’s Good Wife’s River Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution 2021 fifth grade essay contest. Her winning essay is now entered into the CT State DAR Essay Competition.

Tokeneke student Madeline Wren won second place while Royle School student, Noa Durocher-Pyun placed third. Honorable mention went to Hindley School student Momo Schoenemann and Tokeneke student, Cara McElrea. DAR Essay Certificates and Barrett Bookstore Gift Certificates, generously donated by owner Sheila Daley, were mailed to all fifth grade winners by essay contest chairman Sandi MacPherson.

The essay topic for 2020-2021 was the Boston Massacre. March 5, 2020 marked the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, considered to be a pivotal event that paved the way for the American Revolution. Students were asked to imagine that they were living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, describe their family’s discussion about what role this played in organizing colonists against the British King and Parliament.

Essays were judged on historical accuracy, completeness, adherence to subject, organization of material, originality, grammar, punctuation, spelling and bibliography.

Membership in the DAR is open to any woman over the age of 18 who can trace her direct lineage to a Patriot whose last act was to serve or furnish material aid to the cause of American Independence during the Revolutionary War. For more information, contact the local chapter Registrar Karen Polett at 203-656-0857.