Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival, a long-time town tradition, returns Oct. 19

Gina Zangrillo, president of Darien Sport Shop, title sponsor of the Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival, and Ryan Swaggart front, left and Johnny Huntington, along with Bennett Slotkin, back, left, Eliza Swaggart, Gina Zangrillo, Maggie Huntington, Lena Blumenthal, and Caroline Miceli. less Gina Zangrillo, president of Darien Sport Shop, title sponsor of the Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival, and Ryan Swaggart front, left and Johnny Huntington, along with Bennett Slotkin, back, left, Eliza Swaggart, Gina ... more Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival, a long-time town tradition, returns Oct. 19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival will offer something spooky and fun for children both big and small on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Every October for over 50 years, the Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival has transformed the Tokeneke Elementary School, located on Old Farm Road in Darien, into a Halloween-themed haunted house and amusement park where kids of all ages can find food, games and activities plus a wide variety of mechanical rides. This year, the Pumpkin Carnival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a 9:30 a.m. early start time for children with a disability and their families. The rain date for the event will be on the following day (Oct. 20.)

The 2019 Pumpkin Carnival features rides and attractions suitable for a wide variety of ages. For those seeking a thrill, make sure to try The Rock Star, the Scrambler and Zero Gravity. Preschoolers are sure to love the cars, trains and spin rides. The Haunted House will be replete with spooky skeletons and ghastly ghosts. The Carnival will also feature a variety of seasonally-themed field games and activities like Pumpkin Plinko, the Apple Launch, a Slime Station and the ever-popular Obstacle Course. Dance on the DL, a local dance studio, will perform during the event.

Carnival participants will also be able to enjoy a wide array of foods and beverages from local Darien restaurants and mobile vendors such as Burgers Shakes & Fries, Heights Pizza, Melt Mobile and Fjord Fish Market. This year there will be a dedicated drinks station featuring Newman’s Own lemonade.

Tokeneke Elementary School is once again partnering with Darien Human Services to offer area families the opportunity to participate in the annual Pumpkin Carnival Fundraiser, free of charge. "Last year, over 20 families that would not have otherwise been able to attend the Carnival were provided with free ride and game tickets, as well as complimentary food and drinks. We are so grateful to the Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival for their generous support and look forward to providing this opportunity again in 2019" says Ali Ramsteck, Director of Human Services.

The Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization (TPTO) is responsible for organizing the Pumpkin Carnival. Local businesses are the key supporters of the event, and The Darien Sport Shop will once again be this year’s title sponsor supported by Laurel Road Bank and Newman’s Own. Other sponsors include: Kings Highway Tennis, Nola Physical Therapy + Performance, DEANE, Speed Printing & Graphics, Dr. David Osherow, Dance on the DL, Miceli Insurance Agency, Trisha T. McCullagh, LLC, Heights Pizza, Burger Shakes and Fries, Melt Mobile, Fjord Fish Market and Stew Leonard’s. Each year, the Pumpkin Carnival is staffed by hundreds of volunteers that include high school students, parents and older siblings of students of Tokeneke Elementary School

The funds raised at the Pumpkin Carnival provide funding for the Enrichment Program at the Tokeneke Elementary School. Over the years, the Enrichment Program has helped bring inspirational guests in the arts and sciences into the classroom for personal discussion and instruction with students

“The Pumpkin Carnival is a much-loved, much-anticipated event that brings our whole community together. We are looking forward to another great event this year and wish to thank all our volunteers and sponsors who help make this event so special” said Vickie Coghlin, a Tokeneke parent and Co-Chair of this year’s event along with fellow Tokeneke parents Andy Huntington and Ali Miceli

Tokeneke School is one of five elementary schools in Darien. Located on Old Farm Road, Tokeneke serves approximately 500 students from preschool through fifth grade. The principal is Mary C. Michelson

To learn more about the 2019 Pumpkin Carnival please visit the website: http://pumpkincarnival.tokenekepto.com/, Facebook www.facebook.com/pumpkincarnival and on Instagram through the TPTO @tokeneke_pto.