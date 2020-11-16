Toddler taken to hospital after apparent accidental shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A toddler was taken to an Ohio hospital after an apparent accidental shooting, authorities said.

Columbus police were called to a home on the city's northeast side at about 11:30 a.m. Monday and found the 23-month-old child with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The child was rushed to Nationwide Children's Hospital but was expected to survive, police said.

Sgt. Jame Fuqua, the police public information officer, said the toddler is believed to have accidentally shot himself or herself.

Police haven't said who owned the gun or how the toddler gained access to the weapon.

Several other adults and children were in the residence at the time of the shooting, police said. No arrests were immediately reported.